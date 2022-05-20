A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.

The level crossing in Common Road, Strensall, will be closed at 11.30pm on Wednesday (May 25) and reopen just before 6am on Thursday (May 26).

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.