A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.
The level crossing in Common Road, Strensall, will be closed at 11.30pm on Wednesday (May 25) and reopen just before 6am on Thursday (May 26).
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article