A couple from Knaresborough celebrated 65 years of marriage this week.

Henry and Bella Walker, of Thistle Hill Care Centre, celebrated their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary on Wednesday (May 18).

The pair met in the dinner queue while working in the munitions factory at Thorp Arch, near Wetherby.

A spokesperson for Thistle Hill Care Centre said Henry tapped Bella on the arm and “told her he was taking her out.”

Despite it being love at first said, Bella turned down Henry’s offer.

But after some persuasion from her friend, Irene, she gave Henry another chance.

The couple were married at the Knaresborough registry office on May 18, 1957.

They have four children, six grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

Henry and Bella’s family joined them in celebrating their special anniversary.

Mandy Scott, general manager at the Thistle Hill Care Centre said: “We had such a lovely day celebrating Henry and Bella’s anniversary.

“It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years and reaching a Blue Sapphire anniversary is just incredible!”