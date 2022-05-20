RACHAEL Maskell will stand again for Labour in York Central at the next General Election.

The sitting MP was reselected by York Labour Party members who voted in 'overwhelming numbers' for her.

Ms Maskell, who has been MP since she was elected in 2015, said it was a 'huge honour' to be reselected and was grateful to the Labour Party, Co-operative Party, Trade Unions and Socialist Societies for their support.

“Like never before, we need to clear out this Government and clear up the mess it has left behind," she claimed.

"With the cost-of-living soaring, the housing crisis deepening and the NHS challenged like never before, we desperately need the country to come together to elect a Labour Government and rebuild a strong economy, good public services and address the biggest issues of our time: the climate challenge, the global food shortage and international stability."

Clive Heaton, Chair of City of York Labour Party, said Ms Maskell was 'known throughout York to work tirelessly, speak passionately, and crucially, deliver for all the people of our city.'

He added: "Our members look forward to getting out on the doorsteps and campaigning for Rachael at the next General Election.”