WELL-KNOWN figures around York have given City their best wishes ahead of thee club's play-off final game today.

John Askey and his side will be looking to secure their place in the National League later today as they face Boston United at the LNER Community Stadium.

And Guy Mowbray, BBC and BT Sport commentator and York City fan, is hoping for victory.

He said: “One more City, just one more. Whatever happens, the journey upwards has finally started thanks to John, Kingsley and the players. Thanks for giving us our club back.”

Meanwhile, York Central MP Rachael Maskell thanked the staff and players for a “wonderful turnaround” this season.

She said: “It’s clear the club are heading in the right direction. I’m sending the very best of luck to the players for the final.

“We’d all love to see the Minstermen climbing back to where we belong, but win or lose, you’ve done our city proud this year.”

Tom Bird, chief executive at York Theatre Royal, another York City fan, said the team have been “awesome” over the last few weeks.

Mr Bird added: “All the very best to the Minstermen ahead of their massive game on Saturday, from myself and all of the Theatre Royal team. We’ll be there cheering them on as we have been all season.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said the whole city was backing the club to succeed - and he knows they will make everyone proud.

Mr Sturdy said: “Best of luck to City on Saturday in the play-off final.

“After missing out on so much football during the pandemic, I hope all fans enjoy the day and can hopefully look forward to National League football next season.

“Win or lose though, the way the Minstermen have united our city is a testament to John Askey and the spirit of the team he has built which has allowed fans to believe again, hold our heads high and dream big.”

York’s very own Big Chip Man, Oliver Dale, also follows York City - and he has close ties to the club as his dad, Chris Dale, played for them.

Wishing the club well in the final, he said: “We are all behind you. I was at Wembley in 1993 when we beat Crewe in a dramatic penalty shootout and again in 2012 when we clinched promotion.

“Do us proud, come on City. Let’s get out of this league.”

Meanwhile, Turnbull Smith, guitarist in York-based band Skylights, said: “We all remember the days of Paul Barnes, Nigel Pepper, Dean Kiely and John McCarthy.

“Graeme Murty was always my favourite player and I still have a signed shirt. It’ll be great to get the good times back at City.”