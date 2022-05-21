WOULD you believe it? You’ve been supporting York City all your life, the club’s facing its biggest game for ages - and your daughter chooses today to go and get married.

Steven Dunning, who has been going to City matches since he was four years old, did gently ask his daughter if she’d excuse him.

“You don’t want to know the reaction!” he said.

At least, if City do win today (of course they will!), he’ll be making sure everyone at the wedding knows about it. “It’s part of the father-of-the-bride speech!” he said.

We’ve been asking City fans to send us their messages of support ahead of today’s play-off final against Boston United at the LNER Community Stadium.

Here’s what they’ve had to say:

Steven Dunning: “Come on lads we need this! Not able to be there as my daughter is rather unkindly getting married on Saturday...if we win, it’s part of the father-of-the-bride speech!

“Been going to City since I was four years old, every major game/final, Colchester away, Canvey Island, Torquay, you name it, I’ve been. With profound sadness I wish you all the best!"

Lilly Emmott, aged eight: “City are Massive …….. Question for Clayton - would you swap me your shirt for my stepmum Katy (who has a huge crush on you) if we win?”

Lilly’s stepmum Katy Emmott: “We will make it loud and you can make us proud - come on boys!!! Let’s do this! PS: Clayton, I can’t cook so you wouldn’t want me!”

Phil Oyston: “Now is our time boys! My late dad Mike Oyston, a life-long York fan, was waiting for this very moment. He will be looking down and we will be right there behind you all.

"C’mon the boys in red!” - Phil O, Mel and Linda

Nath Archer: “For a fair few years, I think we can all agree that City have not been at their best. Now with Askey firmly in the driver’s seat, this team have more pride, passion and love for the game, this has been seen now on a regular basis.

“We will be victorious on Saturday because, WE ARE YORK. Pride. Passion. Glory.”

Pete Richardson: “It’s our time. 1922-2022. Come on City!"

Hayley Cross: “Me and my family have followed YCFC through and through! Whatever the result is on Saturday we are so proud of you.

“Sending lots of good luck for our final game. Watch out National League!”

FC Dracula York: “York Sunday League Division 2 Champions support YCFC!”

David Armitage: “We are going up! Come on City!”

Lee Musselwhite: “Come on City!”

Andy YCFC Richardson: “Let’s get behind City. Get us back towards where we should be!”

David Smith: "For the last 58 years every City game for me travelling from Warrington is virtually an away game. Come on City! Reward me with promotion!”

Sarah Elizabeth Watson: “Won’t be in the country as on a pre-planned holiday - but my top will be on by 5pm whatever the temperature is...

“Come on boys, I’ve watched you all season and you can do this... Good luck YCFC!”

Rachel Taylor: “Supported City in the big stadiums at Anfield, Old Trafford, Goodson, and the small ones - Farsley, Guisley, BPA. Seen City promoted and experienced the despair of relegation.

“For the first time in years, there is a buzz. John Askey and Kingsley James have been phenomenal and the current bond between players and fans is special. Who would have thought at the start of the season, there would have been two near sell-outs. Hoping this is the start of something special. Good luck City, bring back the good times!”

Paul Caldwell: “Come on City.. one last mighty effort and we’re there.”

Andrew Leathley: One last push lads. Let’s get out of this godforsaken league. UP THE CITY!”

Debbie Martin: “Gotta be our time, centenary year. Come on City!”

David Wreglesworth: “The stars have aligned......now go for it! C.O.Y.R!”