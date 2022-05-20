HARROGATE residents are set for a right royal celebration after the borough council issued 46 grants amounting to £37,000 to fund events or legacy projects.
The move marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which includes an extended public holiday from Thursday 2 to Sunday June 5.
Schemes to benefit include Bishop Monkton making two films about how the village celebrated the Queen's Coronation, previous jubilees and this year's festivities. There will also be a time capsule project involving its primary school.
Ripon Cathedral will host 140 people at a tea party.
Skelton-cum-Newby Parish Council will now employ a professional musician for its festivities and give children a commemorative mug.
Harrogate Borough Council also plans events to mark the jubilee in Valley Gardens including magicians, juggling shows, character meet and greets, fairground rides, an artisan market and live music performances.
Part of the Stray will also become Jubilee Square with films and other activities.
Details can be found at: www.visitharrogate.co.uk/jubilee or www.harrogate.gov.uk/events.
