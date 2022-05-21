YORK City fans, including a young boy hailed as “inspirational” by the team’s goalkeeper, are hoping for victory in the Minstermen’s play-off game today (Saturday, May 21).

York City ‘Clubman of the Year’, Peter Jameson, described teenage supporter Jack Ratcliffe as an “inspiration” after the pair’s post-match celebrations at Brackley Town last week.

And now Jack is returning the favour, wishing the side well ahead of their play-off game against Boston United at the LNER Community Stadium today.

“Come on lads, let’s win this,” Jack said.

Jack and his mum, Ali Metcalfe, have been City fans for a number of years - and they said they’ve had a great time following them this season.

But, Ali said their highlight of supporting the club has got to be last Saturday at Brackley, when Jack got the chance to celebrate with Jameson and the rest of the team on the pitch.

Ben and Jane Nicholson, who have both been York City supporters for more than 30 years, said they are both “very proud” of what the club have achieved this season.

Ben said: “I first went to watch a City match 33 years ago, when I was just 12. Drawn in by the crowd noise and flood lights, I was instantly hooked.

“Jane has been a supporter for 30 years, keen to know about the other love of my life. Saturday afternoons soon became a date and York City became a way of life.”

“Since then we have been to many matches, both home and away, experiencing some highs and many lows. But, it’s all worthwhile when you see the passion, desire and togetherness of your team on an amazing cup run, stepping out at Wembley or in a promotion push.”

The Nicholsons are wishing the players and staff all the best for the play-off game - and said the whole city is behind them.

“We know you can do this,” Ben added.

York-based bus company, First Bus, has confirmed that it will be running additional buses to Monks Cross for access to the LNER Community Stadium for the play-off game later today.

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “After discussion with the stadium management company, we will be running additional buses on service nine to Monks Cross P&R for access to the LNER Community Stadium.

“These will be at peak times pre-match and post-match and are in addition to the usual 12-minute frequency on the service. The additional buses will end at 6.30pm.”

The firm is encouraging fans to catch the bus at other stops in the city, such as Stonebow, rather than York train station, as this is expected to be busy with other people travelling in for events at the racecourse.