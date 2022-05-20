PUPILS from a school in York are celebrating their love of reading after receiving a £1,500 grant from a rail company.

Children at South Milford Primary School have been given the chance to read hundreds of new books in their library, thanks to the funding from York-based LNER.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) applied to the Customer and Community Investment Fund (CCIF) last year and were selected as one of the successful applicants following a public vote and approval by the Department for Transport.

School librarian, Adrienne Burrow, said: "The funding from LNER has been greatly appreciated because it enabled me to focus on ordering books that have long been on a wish-list."

A selection of fiction and non-fiction books, chosen by teachers and pupils at the school, were delivered to the library in November and have been a huge hit.

The school’s library was refurbished in 2019 to become a "cheerful and creative" space.