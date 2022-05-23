AS Portugal, Spain, the United States, and the UK have now confirmed outbreaks of monkeypox, it’s high time we acknowledged that continuing to mistreat animals risks triggering the next global pandemic.

There has been a tenfold increase in human cases of monkeypox since the 1970s, and a report in February warned that the threat from it should “not be underestimated”.

Snatching animals from their natural homes, confining them to filthy cages in unnaturally close proximity at markets or on farms and eating them will lead to more zoonotic diseases like monkeypox, with unpredictable mutations and potentially deadly outcomes.

Monkeypox was first seen outside Africa in 2003, when it spread to humans from exotic animals exported to be kept as pets.

It can also be caught by eating animals infected with the virus.

Around three-quarters of recently emerged infectious diseases in humans, including SARS, swine flu, and Covid-19, were transferred from other species.

Humans must act fast to prevent the next pandemic – which would bring more death, disease, and disruption to our daily lives – and we can start by leaving animals in peace.

It’s time we all played our part in moving towards a safer future by eating only healthy and nutritious plant-based food.

Jennifer White

Media and Communications Manager

PETA Foundation

---

Raise funds for Diabetes UK this summer

WE are inviting people to raise vital funds for Diabetes UK this summer and support our push to help as many people as possible know their risk of type-2 diabetes.

The One Million Step Challenge runs from July 1 to September 30 and is ideal for anyone looking for a way to get more active.

You take one million steps over the course of three months – around 10,000 steps per day – and get sponsored for every stride.

There’s also the half a million-step challenge, ideal for anyone who may find taking 10,000 steps a day difficult, or the longer 1.7 million-step version for those who really want a challenge.

We’re making this call to kick off Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week (23-29 May), an NHS England initiative supported by Diabetes UK.

Type 2 diabetes is serious and there are almost 2.4 million people in England at a high risk of developing the condition.

However, research has consistently shown that for some people, combined lifestyle interventions – including diet, physical activity, and sustained weight loss – can be effective in reducing their risk by about 50 per cent.

That’s why we’re encouraging people to understand their risk by completing our free Know Your Risk tool. It only takes a few minutes, and anyone at moderate or high risk can directly sign up to their local Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

You can find the Know Your Risk tool, and information about the One Million Step Challenge, at the Diabetes UK website (diabetes.org.uk).

Clare Howarth,

Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK

2nd floor,

Dallam Court,

Unit C,

Dallam Ln, Warrington

---

Twinning celebrations

To celebrate the University of Burgundy's 300th year anniversary in York's twin-city of Dijon, the University of Burgundy, York St John University, and the University of York, are sharing a showcase of current research with each other. How delightful to see such a positive collaboration with our twin city.

Chris Kyriacou

Chair, York-Dijon Twinning Group,

Sussex Road,

Badger Hill,

York