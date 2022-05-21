TEN year's after York City's last promotion, the Minstermen are looking to book their place in the National League with another play-off final win.

It's 10 years since the club last achieved promotion in May 2012, when they beat Luton Town 2-1 in the Blue Square Bet Premier play-off final at Wembley, putting City back in the Football League after an eight-year absence.

The victory completed a momentous week in the club’s history after manager Gary Mills and his team claimed the FA Trophy by overcoming Newport County, again at Wembley, and plans for what is now the LNER Community Stadium at Monk's Cross were approved by City of York Council (CYC).

City’s promotion celebrations continued in York city centre as thousands of fans gathered for a promotion party and open top bus parade, which ended in St Helen's Square where the players and staff partied with the dedicated fans.

The club’s communications and community director at the time, Sophie Hicks said the events in 2012 were “slightly surreal”.

Speaking in 2012, Mrs Hicks said: “It’s the day all York City supporters have been waiting for - and myself and all the directors are very proud that we have helped bring some pride back into this club.

"Our fans were absolutely outstanding against Luton for the way they got behind the team despite being massively outnumbered –like the players, they showed true resilience.

“It’s very emotional when you see how this has made so many people happy and it’s a complete vindication of the decision to approve the stadium plans, because sport in York is on the up."

Hyla Campbell, 30, who was born in York but lived in Nigeria and flew back to be at Wembley for the play-off final in 2012, said: "I still remember very clearly being at the Vetch Field in Swansea - a ground which doesn't even exist any more - for City's last game in the league in 2004 - and now we're back. It's absolutely brilliant."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Linnen, 20, from Alne, described City's victory as "amazing", adding: "I've supported York City all my life and we've never seen much success, but now we've won twice at Wembley in the space of just over a week."

City will face Boston United at the LNER Community Stadium today (May 21) in the National League North play-off final, looking to secure their spot in the National League in front of a record crowd.

The club managed to overcome Chorley in the semi-final, beating them 2-1 with a winner from striker Lenell John-Lewis, who chipped the goalkeeper from well outside the area.