A Yorkshire talent competition is hosting a show this weekend.

Acts from Yorkshire’s Got Talent will return to the stage at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre tomorrow (May 21).

The event has been organised by the theatre’s young ambassador, Hannah Wakelam, who will also perform in the show.

The show will be hosted by Greg Sellars, with musical support from Matthew Clare.

Those performing are: Melody Reed, Sophia Rose, Joe Cheney, Lydia Trotter, Charlotte Mountain, Eden McKay, Chris Hagyard, Lana Harris and Hannah Wakelam.

A spokesperson from the competition’s rehearsal room said that all performers are “ridiculously talented” and that the show “will be tremendous.”

There will be two performances, one from 2.30pm and another from 7.30pm.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the theatre’s “Raise the Roof" fundraising campaign to carry out major repair work to its roof.

Previous winners of the competition have gone on to record E.Ps featuring their own work, with the proceeds going to their chosen charity.

Tickets are available from Joseph Rowntree Theatre on the door, by phone (01904 50 1935) or online at www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk.

Standard tickets are priced at £13 and £8 for those under 18.