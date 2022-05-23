JUDGES who spent two days visiting almost 30 of the best new buildings in York admit they will face a difficult choice in picking a winner.

"We've seen some beautiful buildings!" said architect Andy Davey, head judge for this year's York Design Awards.

"Our decision is going to be a very difficult one, because the quality is so high. But we haven't fallen out! We're still speaking to each-other."

Andy and his fellow judges - Professor Brian Edwards from the University of Edinburgh; conservation architect Janine Riley; and Nicky Watson, Director of JDDK Architects in Newcastle - spent the whole of Monday and Tuesday visiting entries for this year's awards.

Their visits took in everything from major new developments such as the Hudson Quarter to conversions such as the Old Fire Station in Clifford Street, major heritage restoration projects like Clifford's Tower and the Guildhall, and a host of smaller conversions, extensions and developments.

Apart from the generally high quality of the schemes, Andy said one notable feature this year was the number of comparatively new buildings - buildings that dated from as recently as the early 2000s - that had outlived their original use and been converted or 'repurposed'.

That was good, he said. "Twenty years ago, they would have been pulled down and new buildings put up. So this is good, sustainable use of existing buildings."

The annual awards aim to celebrate good building design across the city, in a bid to improve the quality of York's urban environment.

This year marked a return after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.

"It's good to be back!" said Andy, who has been a judge in previous years. "York hasn't changed a bit - except it has, because that's what we've been looking at!"

New Design Awards chair Ann Reid, who accompanied the judges on their site visits, said she had been particularly impressed by the range of entries this year.

"There has been a really good mix, from the Lowfield site, which is a big, residential site, to small extensions," she said. "It has been very impressive to see - but I'm glad I don't have to judge!"

Judges will spend a few days deliberating, and will choose winners in a range of categories, including large and small commercial and residential schemes; large and small community and public/ open space schemes, and conservation and restoration projects.

There will also be a Lord Mayor’s Award, given to the project judges decide was the best overall, a Sustainability Award, and two special awards, one chose by York's young people, and one - the Press People's Choice Award - chosen by readers of The Press.

The winners will be revealed during a special awards night at the Yorkshire Museum on Monday July 4.

Find out more at www.yorkdesignawards.org