YORK Foodbank has reported a 30 per cent increase in referrals since the end of 2021.

Manager of the foodbank, Adam Raffell, said that since last November there has been a “sustained increase” in the number of people being referred to the foodbank in York.

He said that more people are also unable to cook meals.

If food packages contain items that will need heating up, people are asked if they will be able to do so.

Adam said: “So far people have said they can cook it, but they’re not sure they will be able to in the future.”

He said the main reasons behind this were the Ofgem price cap increase and the removal of the uplift on universal credit, which came after the bulk of the pandemic was over.

Those unable to cook meals are referred to City of York Council for assistance with utility bills.

Adam fears this problem is not going away anytime soon.

“The concern is what is going to happen in the months ahead,” he said.

He was speaking to The Press just days after we launched our Your Money Matters campaign - our bid to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

We are making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers like you.

Adam added that it was very accurate to call the current situation a “crisis”.

He said: “We don’t know where it is going to lead. City of York Council are doing what they can.

“There is a need for a national cooperative movement for people who are living day to day in poverty.

“It is not right that people are struggling at the moment.”

Adam explained that people who feel they need to access a foodbank, should not hesitate to get in touch.

He said the first step for anyone worried about food is to call 0808 208 2138 for free to speak to a trained citizens advice adviser.

“For any of us reaching that point where we are worried about the increased pressures and just can’t economise any further, the best advice is always to reach out for help as early as possible.

“Citizens Advice York (0808 278 7895) is working tirelessly to help local people, as are the council’s Local Area Coordinators whose contact details are publicised on the council’s website for each ward.

“Within the foodbank distribution points, hosted at five welcoming local churches, we have a close partnership with Peasholme Charity who are available to help people accessing the foodbank too.

“I would also just add how incredibly grateful we are to all of those who continue to offer such generous support to people who are struggling in communities around York.”

He added that the foodbank is currently short of items, including tinned fruit, squash, fruit juice, sponge puddings and powdered milk.

