POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a shop theft.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened at Tesco in East Road in Northallerton at about 4.10pm on Wednesday, May 4 and involved a man who selected various items of alcohol before leaving without making payment.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the man in the image as we believe he may have information which could help the investigation.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 844 Hunton.
"You can also email Dave.Hunton1@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220075979."
