Wetherspoons is probably one of the UK's most popular pub chains with hundreds of venues up and down the country - but what is the branch in York like?
But with each bar, there comes a different standard for cleanliness and hygiene.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.
So it is easy for you to find out the hygiene rating of your local Wetherspoons!
What do different food hygiene ratings mean?
There are three different ratings in Scotland under the Food Hygiene Information Scheme.
- Pass means they meet the legal requirements for food hygiene.
- Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.
- Exempt Premises means the business has been inspected by a local authority food safety officer, met the pass criteria, but doesn’t meet the criteria to be part of the scheme. These businesses are low-risk to people’s health in terms of food safety and you perhaps wouldn’t normally think of them as a food business – for example, newsagents, chemist shops or visitor centres selling tins of biscuits.
A new business or if there is a new owner will be listed as "Awaiting Inspection" and will not have a food hygiene rating.
How is Wetherspoons assessed?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
- How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
- How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
Food hygiene ratings for Wetherspoons in York
Postern Gate - 90 Piccadilly York YO1 9NX
Rating: 5
Last inspected 25 September 2018
