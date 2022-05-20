A WOMAN had to be taken to hospital after she was assaulted at a bar in York - and police have launched a CCTV appeal.
The incident happened at around 1am on Sunday May 15 at BOBO LOBOs in the city. The victim, a woman in her early 20s, was assaulted and required treatment in hospital.
North Yorkshire Police officers have released a CCTV image and are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the picture, as they believe he may have important information that could assist their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Police Constable 345 Withers or email abigail.withers@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220082878 when passing information.
