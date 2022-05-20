A step-free footbridge is to be upgraded at Selby this summer to make it easier for passengers to travel by train.
Network Rail will begin work in August, which will see accessible lifts be added to the Grade II listed footbridge – which will also be strengthened.
The work will help those with limited mobility, pushchairs or heavy luggage to comfortably catch a train from any of the station’s three platforms.
Passengers who need assistance can currently only access platforms 2 and 3 using a crossing over the tracks when station staff are available.
Selby MP Nigel Adams welcomed the move saying Selby Station is one of 73 stations to be upgraded in the current phase of the Access for All programme.
The final designs for the Access for All scheme – which is funded by the Department for Transport – began in January after receiving listed building consent from Selby District Council.
"When completed passengers will no longer have to face either a steep climb up steps or have to arrange to cross the railway line accompanied by a member of the station staff," he added.
