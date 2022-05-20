POLICE have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a shop theft.
The incident happened at the Co-Op in Bedale at around 12:00pm on Wednesday April 13 - and involved an unknown person stealing a single bottle of vodka.
North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 485 Ben Dowson or email ben.dowson@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12220062235 when passing on information.
