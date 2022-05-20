MORE than 20 boxes of food are on their way to struggling Yorkshire families thanks to the work of York students.

The collection by students from York College was handed over to representatives of York Foodbank after they were welcomed to the college by the business students behind the campaign.

York Foodbank manger, Adam Raffell, said: “This donation will be going to help families in York who are struggling. The efforts of the students are really appreciated, especially as we’re experiencing a cost-of-living crisis which has put huge pressure on local families.”

The collection at York College is aligned to a national campaign called Good for Me Good for FE, which encourages colleges to become more involved in their communities.

Martin Halliday, director of young people’s learning at York College, said: “This project was part of the students’ NCFE Level 3 Business course, organising every aspect of the project and collectively agreeing to support York Foodbank in this community initiative.

“Students were all allocated project tasks including a College-wide food collection, marketing campaign, communications and all the logistics.

“It’s a brilliant example of community partnership work. The students benefitted from a time-lined project and showed a real sense of purpose throughout, which again benefitted such an important community initiative and the wider national campaign Good for ME Good for FE.”

Business student Betty French, 18, said the group picked York Foodbank because it was a ‘good local charity’.

“We’re a big College so we knew that if everyone here contributed to the collection, even if it was just a small amount, we would still have lots to hand over to the foodbank,” she said. “It’s great we can donate 21 boxes of food and that everything will go to people who really need it.”

Speaking at the handover, York College chief executive and principal, Lee Probert said: “It’s been inspiring to see students integrate this important issue into their business course. They chose the theme, assigned leadership, management and professional roles and secured support from across the College. This is a cause the students really believe in.

“This type of work is part of a national campaign called Good for ME Good for FE, and it’s a real reminder of the contribution colleges make to their community.”