An urgent health warning has been issued to anyone who buys beer at the supermarket.

Budget supermarket chain, Lidl, has extended its recall off Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% to include additional date codes.

The supermarket initial recalled the lager at the start of the month due to undeclared sulphur dioxide, making it a possible health risk to anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and sulphates.

Lidl issues statement over Starovice Czech Lager recall

The original recall related to all 500ml bottles with a best before date of October 16, however this has now been extended to include all dates.

A statement from Lidl warned: "Lidl GB is recalling Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%, 500ml - all stock, due to undeclared sulphur dioxide which is an allergen.

“If you have bought the above product, and have an allergy or intolerance to sulphur dioxide, we advise you not to drink it.

“Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a ful l refund, with or without a receipt."

It added: "The recall of this item has now been extended to include all Best Before Dates. Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Customer Services on 0370 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk."

Product details:

Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%

Pack size: 500ml

Best before: All dates up to and including 23 December 2022

Food Standards Agency issues advice amid Lidl recall

On the Food Standards Agency website, the agency said: "Our advice to consumers If you have bought the above product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not drink it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please contact Lidl GB Customer Services on 0370 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk."