Households across the UK are still able to register for a £150 council tax rebate to help with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Councils around the country are in the process of paying out the £150 council tax rebate to help residents deal with a massive surge in energy prices.

If your property falls within the council tax band A-D then residents are entitled to the money, which won't need to be paid back.

This is a small measure to try and help deal with the cost-of-living crisis that the UK has entered, with rising prices in energy bills, fuel and food.

How to reduce your energy bills

In most areas, those who pay their council tax by direct debit will have the payment made to their bank accounts automatically.

However, those who do not will need to check with their local authority in order to know how to apply for the rebate.

Is there any more government financial support?





300 councils have also been given a £144million discretionary fund.

The government explains: "In recognition that billing authorities may wish to provide support to households who are not eligible under the terms of the main scheme, councils will receive a share of a £144million discretionary fund."

The fund, issued to local authorities, is to help households battling rising prices who are at risk of falling into the poverty bracket as well as those who may fall outside of the A to D scheme.

Some councils say the money will be offered to those in all bands – not just those in A to D properties reports The Mirror.

Other councils say the extra funding will be paid automatically to the lowest earners.