A FORMER Pickering schoolboy’s company is continuing its expansion plans with a raft of new appointments.

Smart Repairs, the country’s largest independent cosmetic vehicle repairer, was founded by Dan Besau in 1995.

Dan was born, brought up and educated in Pickering, and went to Lady Lumley’s School in the town, where his family still live.

The Leeds-based company, which recently bought 18,000 sq ft freehold premises in Weaver Street, is hiring 100 new technicians across the country this year.

This year turnover is forecast to soar to £7 million, with net profit set to exceed seven figures.

Smart Repairs, which boasts most of Yorkshire’s major car dealerships among its clients, is co-owned by Dan and major investor Phil Newstead. The company carries out 180,000 vehicle repairs a year.

One key appointment for the Leeds business is 51-year-old Pete Read, who is heading up a new team of 11 technicians, focussed on serving the south of England.

He said: “The rate at which this company is growing is phenomenal. We had a team of just one in the south six months ago. Now we have 11 – with another new starter arriving next week.

“The demand for our services, from the South Coast to Watford, from Milton Keynes to Kent, is increasing at an extraordinary rate. It’s sometimes difficult to keep pace. But it’s incredibly satisfying working for such a successful and popular company like Smart Repairs.

“A key part of Smart Repairs’ success is the way they treat their staff. This is a dream of a company to work for. You couldn’t wish for better bosses than Phil and Dan. That, in turn, translates into the friendly, positive and efficient service we provide for our customers, so it’s a win-win situation.

Other new hires include Dale Lang, Lee Ansell, Dan Southgate and Glen Smith.

Dan said: “It has given me tremendous pleasure to see how the company I founded in 1995 has developed. We have gone from strength to strength in recent years. The mobile business has proved popular and successful and, when I spotted a gap in the market for high-end alloy wheel repairs, I had the confidence to go for that, too.

“We already have a formidable client list, including many of the quality Yorkshire dealerships such as Bentley Leeds; BMW Leeds, Harrogate, York and Bradford; Mercedes Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and York; Ferrari Leeds; Aston Martin Leeds; and Audi York and Harrogate.

“With Phil now on board, the sky is the limit. The future is incredibly bright. Let’s bring it on.”