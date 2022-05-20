A BUS firm in York will be putting on extra services to the Community Stadium for the play-off game tomorrow.
First Bus has confirmed that it will be running additional buses to Monks Cross for access to the LNER Community Stadium for York City's play-off game against Boston United tomorrow (May 21).
A spokesperson for First Bus said: "After discussion with the stadium management company, we will be running additional buses on service nine to Monks Cross P&R for access to the LNER Community Stadium.
"These will be at peak times pre-match and post-match and are in addition to the usual 12-minute frequency on the service. The additional buses will end at 6:30pm.
"We are also encouraging fans to catch the bus at other stops in the city such as Stonebow rather than York train station, as this is expected to be busy with other people travelling in for events at the racecourse."
It is expected to be a record crowd at the Community Stadium on Saturday, with around 7,500 fans in attendance.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here