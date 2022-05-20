FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a building fire late last night (May 19).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out just before midnight to Bazeleys Lane in Norton.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Malton responded to reports of a fire to a derelict building.

"On arrival they found the derelict building well alight, crews used main jets, hose reel jets and lighting to extinguish the fire and prevent spread."