FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a building fire late last night (May 19).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out just before midnight to Bazeleys Lane in Norton.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Malton responded to reports of a fire to a derelict building.
"On arrival they found the derelict building well alight, crews used main jets, hose reel jets and lighting to extinguish the fire and prevent spread."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article