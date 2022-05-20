THESE fire service workers have gone the extra mile for charity.

Members of the fire control team in North Yorkshire have completed 2,130 miles in a month and so far raised £1,612 in to the bargain.

They're raising money for victims of the war in Ukraine and have clocked up the distance from the Control Room in Northallerton to Mariupol.

Starting on April 21 and finishing yesterday (May 19) the team has been rowing, running, cycling, walking and clocking up the miles any way they can.

They gave themselves a target of 1 month to complete the challenge hope to raise as much money as they can along the way, with the funds going towards vital aid and transport needed to help civilian's caught up in the conflict.

If you haven't already, it's not too late to support them by clicking here.