EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of two people on a roof in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out by North Yorkshire Police at 1.50pm today to Haxby Road.
A spokesman for the service said: "The aerial ladder platform from Huntington was called to reports of two people on the roof of a building.
"The crew stood by as a precaution only.
"The incident was left with police and on-site staff."
