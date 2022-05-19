EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of two people on a roof in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out by North Yorkshire Police at 1.50pm today to Haxby Road.

A spokesman for the service said: "The aerial ladder platform from Huntington was called to reports of two people on the roof of a building.

"The crew stood by as a precaution only.

"The incident was left with police and on-site staff."