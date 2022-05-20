A YORK Instagram star has given his home a new look to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Jack D March has painted a Union Flag on the front door of his home in Bootham to mark the occasion.

Jack D March has given his home a new look to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Since posting the new design on Instagram to Jack's 76,000 followers, it has become the talk of the neighbourhood.

Video: Instagram @jackdmarch

Jack said he’s received notes through the door from passers by, who are singing his praises.

He said the idea came after a previous Christmas door design, which “went mental” on social media.

The Christmas design featured festive decorations such as candy canes and wreaths.

Jack's previous Christmas door design

After graduating from York St John University in 2012 with a design degree, Jack has used his design knowledge to shape the interior of his home.

He said the main inspiration behind his designs are travel.

Jack's popular Instagram page (@jackdmarch) documents the updates he makes to his home.