A YORK Instagram star has given his home a new look to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Jack D March has painted a Union Flag on the front door of his home in Bootham to mark the occasion.

York Press: Jack D March has given his home a new look to celebrate the Queen's Platinum JubileeJack D March has given his home a new look to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Since posting the new design on Instagram to Jack's 76,000 followers, it has become the talk of the neighbourhood.

Video: Instagram @jackdmarch

Jack said he’s received notes through the door from passers by, who are singing his praises. 

He said the idea came after a previous Christmas door design, which “went mental” on social media.

The Christmas design featured festive decorations such as candy canes and wreaths.

York Press: Jack's previous Christmas door designJack's previous Christmas door design

After graduating from York St John University in 2012 with a design degree, Jack has used his design knowledge to shape the interior of his home.

He said the main inspiration behind his designs are travel.

Jack's popular Instagram page (@jackdmarch) documents the updates he makes to his home. 

 