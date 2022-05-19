SESSAY fell to their fourth successive defeat after losing to Castleford in the Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North premier division.

Castleford came away as victors by seven wickets with a win at Savile Park. They held their visitors to 148-9 due largely to the bowling efforts of David Wainwright.

The captain took five for 12 from 13 overs, with Jacob Spencer top scoring at 39.

The hosts responded well when Liam Hyde replied with 81. His partnership with Connor Hyde was worth 76 as the defending champions won the game.

Elsewhere, Clifton Alliance bowled out Acomb with less than 25 overs at Alliance Cricket Ground.

Samuel Grant took three wickets and conceded 31 runs as Scott Hopkinson scored his second four-wicket haul of the season so far.

Joe Schofield top scored with 34 for Acomb but soon went from 73-4 to 89 all out after he was dismissed.

Andrew Sampson finished with an unbeaten 51 for the hosts, losing just one wicket in reply to Acomb.

Meanwhile, Woodhouse Grange improved from defeat last week with a 61 run victory over Beverley Town at Norwood Park.

Christopher Bilton scored his fifth Premier League century, scoring 128 with no outs.

The visitors would soon enough end with 253-6, 98 coming from the fourth wicket with Stephen Burdett, who got 42.

The home side started well with 56 from Jacob Hunter and 37 from Anthony Spence, but Christopher Suddaby when he took four wickets against 60 runs.

Town, though, were able to secure two points despite the defeat by reaching 192.

Elsewhere in the division, Sheriff Hutton Bridge beat Driffield Town by five wickets, while Harrogate fell to a defeat against Scarborough by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League North championship, York II lost to Pickering by three wickets at the Recreation Ground against Pickering.

Guy Darwin, as the opener, was able to make 106, scoring a century as Iain Jarvis got 48 to build a total of 246-5.

Kieran Boyes bowled three for 48 runs for the hosts which kickstarted their response, with Isaac Christopher and David Ward standing for 88.

David Greenlay then ran 58 with no outs to continue the momentum and Alexander Ibbotson went on to strike 28 off 18 balls.

Elsewhere, Stamford Bridge beat Easingwold by 106 runs with both teams entering the game at Low Catton Road with 100-percent records.

Martyn Woodliffe had an unbeaten century, swiftly followed by 92 from Dominic Rhodes. The duo got 139 for the third wicket, reaching 266-4 for the hosts.

Stephen Piercy responded with 78, but the visitors were bowled out for 160 and Stamford Bridge ended the game as the sole leaders of the division at this early stage.

Elsewhere, Hull Zingari beat Folkton and Flixton by 45 runs, Carlton Towers beat Welton by five runs and Malton and Old Malton beat Whitkirk by five wickets.

Meanwhile, in the Pilmoor League, Clifton Alliance walked over Easingwold as they were unable to raise a side.

Dringhouses walked over Alme for the same reason and Thirsk walked over Sheriff Hutton Bridge who were unable to raise a team.

Helperby beat Crayke by 117 runs and Newburgh fell to defeat against Sessay, who won by 10 wickets.