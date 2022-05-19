YOUNG followers of fashion showcased their own creations at a special show in York.

All Saints RC School staged a fashion show to exhibit the work of their fashion and textiles students, with garments inspired by a range of influences from architecture structures, Japanese art and SIX the musical.

The event was attended by about 70 guests at Doubletree by Hilton York, including students, parents and Nicky Hayer and Mark Bewick, the organisers of York Fashion Week.

Hannah Ripley, assistant subject leader, food & textiles, said: "It was very special to be able to put on the fashion show after the last couple of years when we haven't been able to get together to celebrate.

"The students who showed their work have had to learn and develop during very different and difficult times, times which have been full of disruptions and change.

"They should be extremely proud of the work they have managed to produce under such unusual circumstances."

She added: "It was also great to be able to show off the work of some of our past students from 2020 and 2021.

"It was a real shame they didn’t get to show their work whilst they were at All Saints and be able to experience a fashion show for themselves, but we are very grateful that the students have managed to get their work back to us, so that we could show it off and give it the credit it deserved.

"It was so lovely to be able to put on our fashion show once again and celebrate creativity, textiles and fashion.

"There was a real excitement from the students, creatives and models, throughout the show."

It was the second time All Saints RC School has showcased their students' work as part of York Fashion Week, following their first exhibition in 2019 at The Belmont Suite at Bettys.

Hannah said everything had been in place for the 2020 event, but it had to be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid pandemic.

Garments ranged from corsets representing different cultures, to traditional Indian outfit and 'bomber' style jackets.

Among the work on show was a retro denim two-piece by last year's A Level Fashion and Textiles student, Bethany Sargent, to raise awareness of the pollution caused by the fashion industry.

Another outfit, by Year 13 student, Grace Rice, was inspired by a working class character from the TV series Peaky Blinders, which is set in 1920’s Birmingham.

Hannah added: "I love putting on this event as the students get so much out of it, it gives them the chance to see the projects they have been working on, for the past year in some cases, come to life and feel very real.

"It is such a confidence boost for them to see their creations on the catwalk and being given a round of applause by a room full of people. Their proud faces are just everything.

"For the younger students at GCSE and in the first year of A Levels, it is a time to inspire them and to start the thought process of which direction they would like to take their year 13 project in."

* Photos by Olivia Brabbs