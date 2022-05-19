A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after reports of a woman being attacked with a knife.
As The Press reported yesterday, they say they were called out at shortly after 12.30am yesterday (May 18) to Flaxley Road in Selby near the Balti House, after reports a woman had been attacked with a knife.
A police spokesman said today: "The 25-year-old man who was arrested has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
"The man attended magistrates court this morning and was remanded in custody until he appears at crown court.
"Police would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information that assisted their enquiry."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article