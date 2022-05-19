POLICE have put out an appeal after a fight between a man and a woman in a popular York park area.
North Yorkshire Police say they want anyone who uses the Scarcroft Green area who may have witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman earlier this month to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: "The incident took place at around 10am on Saturday, May 7 and since the incident an arrest has been made.
"However, we are still appealing for anyone else with information to contact us so we can establish the full circumstances surrounding this event.
"If you can assist with our investigation please call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Benjamin Sykes.
"Alternatively you can email Benjamin.Sykes@northyorkshire.police.uk
"Sometimes people wish to provide information anonymously and this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
