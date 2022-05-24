In Behind The Lens, members of The Press Camera Club tell us about their passion and share favourite photos. Today it is the turn of Paul Lyons

What area/town do you live in?

Hull

What is your age

65

Occupation

Retired

When and why did you take up photography?

It's a wonderful way to look at the world in detail.

Why do you love taking pictures?

Exercise, fresh air, wildlife and marvellous light. what more could you ask for.

What equipment do you use?

Nikon D850

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

A Kingfisher bashing it's catch on a tree branch

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

Lake District

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

Friendly people, high standards, great tips.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

USA National Parks

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Get stuck in and express yourself

Anything else you wish to tell us?

The seasons in the U.K. are truly amazing

