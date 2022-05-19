POLICE have arrested two suspected car thieves after some "great team work" from officers following a 2-in-1 burglary incident.

Two 16-year-old boys from Selby were arrested by North Yorkshire Police officers in the early hours of this morning (May 19) on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for the theft of a motor vehicle. They currently remain in custody.

At around 2.20am, the Force Control Room received a call from a concerned member of the public who had spotted two hooded figures walking down a quiet residential street trying car door handles. The member of the public reported that the two figures had got into what he suspected was a car stolen from a neighbouring property, police said.

Response officers attended the street and made enquiries with the homeowner of the property the car was thought to have been stolen from. The homeowner confirmed that the keys to his BMW X2 had been taken from the kitchen and the car had gone from the driveway.

Officers immediately put an alert out to nearby Roads Policing and Firearms Support officers to have observations out for the stolen vehicle.

At around 2.50am, the car was spotted on the A63 and Roads Policing officers instructed the driver to stop. The car continued, but the driver lost control and the BMW left the road at the roundabout of the A63/A19 junction.

The driver and passenger in the stolen vehicle made off unhurt from the abandoned car and attempted to hide in a nearby field. Meanwhile, officers from the Dog Section arrived on scene and deployed a dog to track down and locate the two suspects.

Minutes later Police Dog Thorn signaled that he had located the suspects in the field. They were immediately arrested and taken into custody.

Speaking about the incident, Specialist Operations Chief Inspector, Alex Butterfield, said: “I’d like to pass my thanks to all the officers involved in locating the suspects and making the arrests. It’s a testament to their skills and hard work, how they come together as a highly trained team to get the job done. I’d also like to thank the member of the public for their quick thinking and calling in the suspicious behaviour.

“We have received a few reports recently of 2-in-1 burglaries, where thieves break into your house to steal your car keys. It seems that people may remember to lock their car up, but forget about their property. Please ensure you do double check your doors and windows are secure and know where your car keys are. Don’t leave them in sight or where someone could reach them.

"If you can, consider installing CCTV to cover your property, as well as security lighting and a visible intruder alarm and if you have a garage – do use it. If not, try to park somewhere secure, such as behind lockable gates on your driveway.

"And as in this incident – if you see something suspicious, do your bit for your community and pick up the phone and report it to us.”