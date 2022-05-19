A NEW laboratory-grown diamond collection is being unveiled in York as a city retailer teams up with a British fine jewellery manufacturer.
Bradley’s Jewellers York has partnered with Brown & Newirth to celebrate the launch of its new Created by Brown & Newirth range.
Bradley’s Jewellers is the first UK retailer to stock the new 12-piece jewellery collection featuring sustainably-sourced, lab-grown diamonds from recognised supplier, Green Rocks Diamonds.
The collection will be available from its Low Petergate shop ready for the Platinum Jubilee, and stamped with the Platinum Jubilee Hallmark.
The collection is available in platinum, 18k yellow and 18k rose gold and includes solitaire and three-stone rings, pendants and earrings.
Gareth Thomas, of Brown & Newirth, said: "Laboratory-grown diamonds offer the consumer a genuine choice when purchasing jewellery for a special occasion and Kay Bradley, with her expertise in this field, has been invaluable in the development of the new collection as we enter this new and rapidly-growing market."
