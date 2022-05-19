SCORES of tenanted homes in Hambleton have seen energy efficiency improvements following intervention from council officials.

Since November, its district council has contacted over 200 landlords in a move to ensure properties meet government-set minimum energy efficiency standards (Mees).

By law, homes rented out by private landlords should have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E or above. Regulations require them to invest up to £3,500 on specified energy efficiency improvements such as loft or cavity wall insulation, high heat retention electric heaters, air source heat pumps and draught proofing.

So far, 85 of the 600 affected properties across Hambleton have been brought up to MEES following intervention by council officers. Landlords have improved a further 52 properties on their own account. And they are currently improving a further 200 homes so they also meet the standard.

Cabinet Portfolio holder Stephen Watson said nearly all landlords are willing to invest and comply, but some choose not to and break the law by letting out substandard properties.

He warned: "The council can and will impose financial penalties up to £5,000 per property on such irresponsible landlord."

Tenants can check the Energy Performance rating of a property by going on the government website and entering its postal address.