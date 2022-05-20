The Royal Mail in York is delivering the post with the help of 28 new electric vans.

The vehicles, based at Birch Park in Huntington, are part of the site’s move towards all-electric delivery.

Thirteen dual charging posts have now been installed, making this one of 45 sites nationwide being upgraded to accommodate the 3000 electric vehicles Royal Mail are rolling out across their services.

The replacement of the old petrol and diesel vans aim to contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in York, with all electricity for charging them also being purchased through a 100% renewable tariff.

Last week, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy tried out the vehicles while visiting the site.

The MP said: "It was great to visit Birch Park today to see how Royal Mail are modernising their fleet and making their operations more sustainable.

"Residents in York will continue to receive the high quality, professional service they have come to expect from Royal Mail but only now it will be greener, helping make our area that bit less polluted.

"In our efforts to reach net zero, investments from businesses, such as switching to electric vehicles, are crucial and it is fantastic to see our city leading the way on this”.