Thirsk and Ryedale MP Kevin Hollinrake has called on elderly residents to see if they can gain extra government support.
Mr Hollinrake said: “I know that many constituents are feeling the effects of the cost of living, which is why I believe it is more important than ever that those that are eligible to Pension Credit are aware of the support it could provide.
“Many people do not realise that they are able to claim Pension Credit and this is something I would like to see changed, in order to help ease the cost of living where the Government can”
On average, the MP said Pension Credit can provide a ‘top up’ for pensioners, of just over £3,300.
He added: “It is great that 2,184 people within the constituency already claim Pension Credit but I want to ensure that more people within Thirsk and Malton are accessing such financial support, if they need it.
“The Pension Credit would offer help with housing costs, council tax reduction schemes, heating bills and a free over-75s TV licence.
“Pension Credit can be claimed online, by telephone or by post. Information is available on the gov.uk website www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling the Freephone Pension Credit claim line on 0800991234.”
