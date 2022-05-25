MANY happy returns to Joseph Rowntree School, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this summer.

As reported in The Press, the school is planning a string of events to mark the occasion.

The school opened to pupils in January 1942, but it was officially opened by the then President of the Board of Education and future Conservative Minister Rab Butler, on July 7 the same year.

Like the village of New Earswick and its primary school before it, the secondary school was part of the vision of Joseph Rowntree and then his son, Benjamin Seebohm Rowntree.

The old Joseph Rowntree School

At the time of its opening, the school was seen to be a model for the future, a precursor to the secondary modern and comprehensive schools that were to come, as it offered agricultural and vocational courses as well as academic subjects.

Since then, thousands of pupils have passed through its corridors and the school is now a large comprehensive serving an area including New Earswick, Haxby and Wigginton.

In 2008 building work began on a £29 million reconstruction project which would see a whole new school building erected on the playing fields behind the original school.

In early 2010 the new school was finished, and staff and pupils moved into the new building which houses the school today.

Today, we have dipped into our Press archives to find some photos at the school over the years.

The photos show pupils taking part in sports activities as well as drama performances and rehearsals.

Witches of Eastwick drama at Joseph Rowntree School

The school is putting together an online alumni book of photos and memories from past students and staff and wants to hear from people who attended or worked at Joseph Rowntree School.

You can contact the school on this email address: contact@josephrowntree.york.sch.uk.

