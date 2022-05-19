THIRSK and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake is calling on people to help save a village pub.

Villagers in Thorton-le-Clay, eight miles north-east of York, have launched a Save Our Swan group, which aims to set up a Community Benefit Society to raise money to buy the White Swan and re-open it as a community pub.

Last August, Ryedale District Council declared the pub an Asset of Community Value, giving villagers extra rights to buy the pub, and in November 2021, they turned down a planning application to turn it into a private house.

The MP said: "At present, there are no plans for the White Swan to be put on the market for sale but, as it is now an Asset of Community Value, the community would have the first option to purchase and the S.O.S Steering Group are recommending that the community establish a Community Benefit Society in order to do this.

"The first step in this process is to carry out a community questionnaire to canvas views, understand expectations and gauge support going forward. Given that much of the White Swan's trade was from further afield, it is essential to get the questionnaire to as wide an audience as possible so please can you help by completing the online questionnaire which will be open until 31 May 2022."

The survey can be found at :www.thorntonleclaycommunitypub.co.uk/questionnaire