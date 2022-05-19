Ryedale District Council is consulting residents about their travel habits, aiming to encourage more walking or cycling for shorter journeys.

Its Active Travel project features an interactive map of Ryedale where local citizens can place a pin on the map and offer feedback about their experience of such travel, what works before asking how things can be improved.

There is also a survey focused on existing travel behaviours and what people would like to tempt them to walk, cycle or hop on the bus for journeys less than one mile.

Initially, the first two surveys will run for four weeks side by side. Then those who have signed up to the council's Commonplace platform and given their input will be informed about the results and next steps of the project.

Director for People & Place at Ryedale District Council, Phillip Spurr, said: "We have a mission to make Ryedale greener, cleaner and safer for everyone.

"This survey will inform decisions for years to come and the results will be shared with the new North Yorkshire council.

"Every single citizen in Ryedale can play their part in protecting their environment and ensuring Ryedale has great air quality for years to come.

"It starts with a few minutes of your time giving feedback on our Ryedale Active Travel map and answering a short survey."

To take part in the survey , go to the council website.