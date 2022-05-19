VIRTUAL reality technology is being used to help York students whose mental health issues have affected their learning.

The VR headset and software, now available at York College, is some of the first of its kind to be used by a college in the UK.

It offers a range of exercises within a virtual world of tranquil locations such as beaches and waterfalls.

Sue Whitehorn, a learning support mentor at the college, said the technology was available to students who have been referred to Learning Support and identified as having a special education need.

“It’s not just about using the technology when a student is distressed,” she said. “It’s about picking the moment to introduce it to a student, letting them experience it and see how they respond.

“We often see an instant response and they just seem to be able to better manage the difficulties of their day.

"It’s particularly helpful with reducing anxiety levels so some students are using VR to help ease themselves into their day in order to manage their anxiety and engage with lessons.”

The software, called VMind, was developed by tech company Another Space, in conjunction with the University of Leeds Psychology department, and is aimed at users aged 12 and above.

Using a VR headset, students are transported to a set of virtual experiences that combine peaceful landscapes and narrated sessions designed to calm the user and develop skills for managing thoughts and emotions.

“We’re getting really positive feedback and we’re getting students from right across our curriculum using it," said Sue. "Anxiety can be a barrier to their education but this technology helps them refocus their emotions.”

Gemma Thomas, learning support manager at York College, said: “We have about 700 students actively supported by our Learning Support team, which comprises mentors and specialists that have focused areas of expertise such as autism spectrum disorder, mental health, and ADHD.

“The feedback we’re receiving from users of the VR software demonstrates the importance for us, as a college, to constantly explore the latest technologies.”

York College is also delving more into the world of technology with the launch of a full-time esports diploma, paving the way for gamers to get ahead in the industry.

The college has held an open day to promote the start of its BTEC Level 3 foundation diploma in esports this September to support the growing sector.

Esports, which sees video gamers compete in tournaments for prizes, enjoyed an overall sector growth of 8.5 per cent annually between 2016 and 2019 in the UK.

The industry is now worth more than £112million per year, according to UK video game trade body Ukie.

York College also plans to launch its own esports team to organise and compete in gaming tournaments.