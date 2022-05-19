A TRIAL scheme to replace black recycling boxes with wheelie bins begins in Harrogate district this month.

The Appleby estate in Knaresborough is the first area in the trial due to the amount and quality of the recycling presented by residents.

The new blue-lidded wheelie bin will replace the black box and will be used for glass bottles and jars, tin cans and foil, food and drink cartons, plastic bottles and tubs.

Blue bags for recycling all paper, card and cardboard will continue to be used. However, these will be replaced with heavy-duty bags for those properties that don't have them.

Residents in this area will receive a letter this week explaining what they need to do. Collection days will remain the same but anyone who is unsure can check theirs online at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea.

During delivery of the wheelie bins, the borough council will collect any existing black boxes. These will either be reused for other residents or recycled, depending on their condition.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said the council the trial will look at how best to roll-out the scheme across the county, whilst avoiding cross-contamination of waste.

Other areas will join the trial in the coming month. And residents who are part of the trial will receive a letter in due course explaining the next steps.