NORTH Yorkshire residents are invited to help the county council better prepare against flooding.

The council is developing a Local Flood Risk Strategy for 2022-2027, replacing one it made in 2015.

Flooding is a major issue in the county, with Tadcaster Bridge collapsing in 2015, the town suffering again in February this year, and Malton and Norton suffering last year.

Karl Battersby, Corporate Director of Business and Environmental Services, said: “These floods and others like them have taken a personal toll on the people affected over the years.

“As the county council and lead local flood authority, it has always been a priority to work with partners to ensure the county is as well prepared as possible to respond to the threat of floods. Severe storms are becoming more frequent, so we need to plan for that, working with communities and partners to make sure that homes, businesses and infrastructure are as well protected as possible.”

The draft Local Flood Risk Strategy sets out how the council will work with communities and organisations responsible for managing flooding to better understand and reduce flood risk, where feasible.

People are invited to give comments and ideas by accessing the draft strategy on the council website and completing an online survey. The consultation runs until Sunday, June 12.