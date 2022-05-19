TEENAGERS from York have been selected to fly the flag for Great Britain on the international stage.

Nine members of Fulford School's Ultimate Frisbee team will represent team GB at international tournaments in August.

The news follows a successful 2022 season for the team, which secured a fourth-place finish at the Under-17 indoor national final with a trip to the outdoor equivalent still to come.

Two players will play for GB under 20 women, one for GB under 20 open, one for GB under 17 women, and five for GB under 17 open.

All of the players - including two sets of siblings - will travel to Wroclaw, Poland in August for the Joint Junior Ultimate Championships where the Under 17 teams will compete in a European championship and the Under 20 teams in a world championship.

Will Wardell, head of PE at Fulford School, said: “It’s great that our students’ hard work and dedication has been rewarded in such an amazing way.

"It’s no coincidence that the students that have been picked for the GB Frisbee team are the same ones that, since Year 7, have taken advantage of every sporting opportunity offer to them at school, regardless of the activity.

"All of them have represented Fulford in football, netball, basketball, and athletics just to name a few.

"The fact that they have achieved so much in a brand new activity is fantastic and they have inspired us to offer more ‘non-traditional’ sports as part of our curriculum.

"They are a fantastic group, not only for their sporting talent, but the way in which they approach sport, based on a foundation of participation, fun and enjoyment. We are extremely proud of them.”

Steve Lewis, Fulford headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of the successes of the Fulford School Frisbee team.

"To be selected to represent the country is a magnificent achievement and speaks volumes of the time and effort these students put into their sport.

"The extra-curricular offer at Fulford is brilliant across the school, and this particular success from the PE department shows the clear ambition of the students to push themselves to be the very best they can be.

"The Frisbee players represent everything Fulford School wants to instil in its students, and we are excited to support them as they compete for team GB.”

The players are now preparing for the summer, and have launched an online fundraising campaign at https://gofund.me/fae315cc to cover the costs of training and attending the tournament.

Isaac, Fulford captain and GBU17 vice-captain, said: “To have so many players from our school team making it into the GB squads shows the huge benefits that come along with teamwork.

"It’s amazing to be able to share the opportunity of playing for GB with so many of my peers.

"It means a great deal to the team as everyone from Fulford who trialled for GB got selected which I think can inspire others to maybe go out of their comfort zone to reap the incredible rewards and opportunities on offer.”