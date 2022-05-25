YORK had never seen anything like it.

Some 210,000 people gathered at York's Knavesmire to greet John Paul II on his papal visit to Britain 40 years ago this month.

They were standing in 1,000-strong corrals, separated by crash barriers, in sweltering heat on May 31, 1982.

Four hundred and fifty trains arrived at York station to deliver more than 26,000 pilgrims and a 100-strong team of British Transport Police was drafted into the city to deal with the congestion.

As our archive photos show, crowds lined the route from York Railway Station, eager for a glimpse of the Pope in his unique ""Popemobile" - a six-wheel drive Leyland T 45 with raised glass dome, which had been specially built for his visit to Britain.

The Pope arrives at Knavesmire in 1982

More than 2,000 pilgrims had spent the night on Knavesmire, the site of his visit. Thousands began to join them from the break of dawn onwards. Many had walked several miles after leaving their cars on Clifton airfield, even though dozens of park-and-ride services had been laid on.

Some of the early-birds took part in a special Mass that began at 7.30am. Meanwhile, the 26,000 who arrived by special trains made their way to Knavesmire in a vast human column.

On the way, they could buy a whole range of official souvenirs. Profits were earmarked to help offset the £1 million spent on the York visit.

At the time, the papal visit was the biggest outdoor event York had seen in years.

Onlookers recall that it seemed the whole city had gathered on the racecourse that day.

Shops closed down for the day, traffic stopped flowing and the papal visit became the focus of everyone's attention.

Worshippers from St Aelred's in York

It was a visit that many thought would never happen.

Just a year earlier, the Pope had been gravely ill in hospital after being gunned down by a fanatic in Rome.

And the outbreak of the Falklands War also threw the trip into doubt.

His Holiness appealed to both Britain and Argentina to bring the conflict to a peaceful end. Then, after a few anxious days, he confirmed the visit was on.

The Pope arrived on British soil at Gatwick Airport on May 28, 1982. He bent to kiss the tarmac, by now a trademark of his papacy, before heading to take Mass at Westminster Cathedral.

Over the next three days, the Pope's schedule was relentless. He visited the Queen, held a service at Canterbury Cathedral, took Mass at Wembley, Coventry Airport and Liverpool Cathedral, and toured many destinations in between.

On May 31, the Pope spent the morning in Manchester. When his helicopter touched down on York turf, it was 2.08pm- some 23 minutes late.

He embraced the Archbishop of York, Dr Stuart Blanch, before climbing into the Pope-mobile to tour among the huge crowd.

Share your memories in our Facebook group: Why We Love York - Memories at (www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/)