Three York people have been sentenced by magistrates.

James Murphy, 40, of Hewley Avenue, Tang Hall, was given a 36-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months at Leeds Magistrates Court on condition he does a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 days’ rehabilitative activities. He pleaded guilty to two charges of having a lock knife in public. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Two people were convicted in their absence after they failed to respond to court summons.

Aisling Philipra Brown, 26, of Chaucer Lane, Strensall, was convicted at Preston Magistrates Court of failure to provide police with details of the driver of her car when it was allegedly speeding in a 30 mph stretch of the A59 in Osbaldeston, Lancashire. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

Chuyan Xu, 24, of student accommodation in Lawrence Street, York, was convicted at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court of failure to provide police with details of the driver of his car when it allegedly failed to comply with a traffic sign on the M62 in West Yorkshire. He was fined £660, given a £34 statutory surcharge, ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.