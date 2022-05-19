MAJOR disruption is set to hit rail services again this weekend.

Transpennine Express (TPE) has asked passengers to avoid travel this coming Sunday (May 22) as conductors continue with the latest in a number of planned strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

The planned action will cause major disruption to rail services across the North and into Scotland, with anyone intending to travel by TPE train urged to plan ahead.

The train company is recommending people avoid travel on Sunday travel either side of this date instead, with only a limited train service in operation.

Those planning on using TPE services to travel to a major event, such as one of the Premier League football games taking place on Sunday, are urged to seek alternative travel.

Engineering work by Network Rail will also be taking place between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday, with a replacement bus service running between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Elsewhere on the rail network, a replacement bus services will also be operating between Doncaster and Scunthorpe and for those making onward connections towards Cleethorpes or Manchester Piccadilly should change at Doncaster or Scunthorpe.

Customers who need to make an essential journey by train should plan very carefully and check the services TPE is intending to run on the day at: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike . Bikes will not be permitted onboard TPE services on the strike day and anyone that does travel any available service should check before they travel and allow plenty of extra time as these trains will be very busy.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express said: “Further strike action by RMT is set to disrupt customers journeys again on Sunday 22 May.

“While we are planning to run some trains on the day, this will only be a very small amount and we are asking customers to avoid travel unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Ticket acceptance has been put in place with other train operators for Sunday which are: Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), East Midlands Railway, Lumo (between Newcastle and Edinburgh), LNER (on Sunday only between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey. Some exclusions will apply and full details are available via the TPE website.