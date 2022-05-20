York’s local plan hearings his month have given a platform for the airing of some of the big issues York faces.
Issues such as the extreme lack of affordable housing, space for good quality employment opportunities, sustainability of new developments and transport networks and what we want our city to look and feel like in the future.
I couldn’t agree more with some of the comments coming out of the hearings. Our city needs leadership (and) a plan for our city centre and what type of city we want to be. Unfortunately, we don’t see that happening. But local elections next May provide the people of York with an opportunity to change that.
Cllr Claire Douglas, Labour, Heworth
