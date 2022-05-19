A NORTH Yorkshire police officer is today a registered sex offender after he pleaded guilty to having nearly 9,000 indecent pictures of children.

PC Christopher Douglas Groom, 41, must report to his colleagues at Scarborough Police Station by Saturday and give them a list of personal details, including any address where he spends more than seven days a year as well as his home address and his bank and credit card details and tell them if he intends to travel outside the UK. He must also say if he spends more than 12 hours in a household with a child under eight.