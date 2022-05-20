Those calling for a windfall tax on energy companies are just seeking cheap political popularity.

The energy companies pay extra corporation tax on these increased profits. Also, if they increase their dividend payouts, recipients will pay income tax on these. This is all a windfall bonus for the Treasury.

Should all other industries be charged a windfall tax if their profits increase? Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. We need all businesses to thrive.

Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington

Foodbanks are the wrong type of bank for rich Rishi

How can we expect either the Chancellor of the Exchequer or the Governor of the Bank of England to have empathy for those short of money. Themselves being extremely rich, the only bank they deal with has no interest in food.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby